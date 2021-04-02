WC offense erupts to earn split with Muskies

WILMINGTON — Led by Owen Baumann and Jared Lammert, the Wilmington College baseball team earned a split with Muskingum Friday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

The Muskies won the first game 13-1 but the Quakers came back to take the nightcap 16-12.

In the first game, Muskingum banged out 16 hits and plated seven runs in the seventh inning to win going away.

Luke Chappie, the Clinton-Massie grad, struck out nine in 6.1 innings. He walked just one but gave up nine runs and took the loss.

Jesse Reliford had a double and Mac Davis drove in the only WC run. Reliford, Owen Baumann and Evan Kelsey had two hits each.

The second game was a slugfest by both teams. Wilmington led 8-5 going to the sixth but Muskingum scored six runs to go up 11-8.

The Quakers answered with an eight-run sixth on just four hits. WC had three batters hit by pitches. Caleb Scott was hit with the bases loaded and Reliford walked with the bases loaded.

Jared Lammert had a two-run double in the sixth for Wilmington.

The split puts Wilmington at 2-11 on the year, 1-8 in the OAC. Muskingum is 3-4, 3-2.

Baumann had four hits and while Lammert had three hits and drove in four runs. Kelsey and Reliford had three RBI each.

GlenAllen Anderson pitched the final 3.2 innings to earn the win. He didn’t strike out anyone and gave up five hits but worked his way out of several jams to get the victory.