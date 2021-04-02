Astros get 1 hit, lose to Rockets 10-0

OWENSVILLE — East Clinton was held to one hit Friday in a 6-0 loss to Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division baseball at CNE.

“Our kids are getting the experience right now and learning from their mistakes,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We’ve played a few strong teams this past week.”

Adrian Baker had the only hit for East Clinton.

Only five of the 10 Rockets’ runs were earned.

“Inexperience and errors continue to haunt us,” said Carey. “We don’t have the depth right now at pitcher to keep a guy on the mound four four outs an inning.”