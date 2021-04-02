CNE posts 12-2 win over East Clinton

OWENSVILLE — The East Clinton softball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 12-2 in five innings Friday in SBAAC National Division action.

Alexis Rolfe had two walks and two stolen bases. Lydia Kessler, Lanie Clark, Cheyenne Reed, Maura Elzey and Haven Bosier had hits for EC. Clark’s hit was a double.

“I can tell the girls are starting to feel more confident at the plate,” EC coach Katie Rupp said.

Savannah Tolle took the pitching loss.

“I see the growth from our first scrimmage and know we’re on the right track,” said Rupp.