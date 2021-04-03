Softball drops OAC doubleheader at Muskingum

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The Muskingum University offense scored runs in all but one inning in two Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victories over the Wilmington College softball team on Friday afternoon. The Fighting Muskies took game one 14-1 in five innings and won game two 8-0 in six innings.

In game one, Muskingum scored multiple runs in each inning including a four-run second innings to take a 6-0 advantage. Wilmington couldn’t solve Muskingum starting pitcher Hannah Smith for the majority of the game as the visitors had one hit in five innings. That one hit, however, was a home run off the bat of Hayley Suchland in the top of the fourth. The hosts added five runs in the bottom of the inning and Madelyn Thomas strikeout two in the final inning.

Smith allowed just the one home run to go along with a walk and five strikeouts to improve to 5-2 on the season. Lindsey Carter took the loss, allowing four earned runs on six hits while record five outs. Kiley Lowe and Sydney Harville finished out the game for the Quakers on the mound.

The Muskies tallied 13 hits as a team and had four individuals tally mulit-hit games including Shaena Mayer, Carlee Lamacz, Haley Hawk and Katie Osburn. Hawk finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs while Lamacz went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored.

In the nightcap, Muskingum tagged Wilmington starter Alexis Stringfellow with a single run in the first and second innings. The Quakers, who got runners in scoring position in both the second and fourth innings, couldn’t deliver an RBI-hit, and the Muskies made them pay with two runs in four hits in the third and three runs on four hits in the fourth. A solo home run from the hosts in the sixth ended the game.

Stringfellow took the loss, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits in four innings. Hillary Huffer pitched the final inning for Wilmington, allowing a single run. Hannah Duff earned the win for Muskingum, striking out eight while allowing four hits.

Kylah Morrison had a two-hit day to lead Wilmington in defeat while Shaena Mayer went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in the lead-off spot for the Muskies.

Wilmington (8-10, 7-7 OAC) will host Muskingum for two games at the WC Softball Complex tomorrow (Saturday) beginning at 1 p.m.