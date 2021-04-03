WC volleyball drops pair at Baldwin-Wallace

BEREA, Ohio – The Wilmington College volleyball team was swept in two Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) matches at Baldwin Wallace University (BW) on Friday evening. The Yellow Jackets took match one 25-15, 25-13, 25-13 and won the nightcap 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.

In match one, the Fightin’ Quakers were held to a negative attack percentage in the first two sets and an even .000 in the third and final set. BW, on the other hand, hit a .244 clip for the match.

Though Victoria Long and Rachel Kennedy led the team in kills with six in match one, Joy Bebe was the most efficient player, tallying five kills while hitting a .333 clip to go along with one block. Sofia Thomas dished out 11 assists while Blake O’Brien had eight digs. The Yellow Jackets relied on the duo of Ivy Earl and Cecilia Stebel who combined for 23 kills. Kathleen Egan dished out a match-high 21 assists while Sarah Reinhard had 17 digs.

In match two, Wilmington’s attack percentage improved as it hit positive in all three sets. The Quakers couldn’t slow down BW, however, as Earl, Stebel and Egan combined for 27 kills. Egan once again led BW in assists with 25 while Reinhard had 25 digs. For the Quakers, Kennedy, Sydney Geibel and Long tallied eight, seven and six kills respectively while Geibel and Karley Schlensker each had double-digit dig performances.

The Quakers (0-12) host Capital University for a pair of matches on Tuesday.