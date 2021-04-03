WHS grad Heys shatters WC 10k record

BEREA — Wilmington College men’s track and field sophomore Simon Heys shattered the program record in the 10-kilometer run at the Sparky Adams Invitational hosted by Baldwin Wallace University Friday.

Heys, a Wilmington High School graduate, crossed the final line in 29:54.93 to take third in the event. That mark is the first in program history to be under the 30-minute mark as Jim Cook held the previous record of 31:24 in 1981.

Wilmington will send its team to compete at the Polar Bear Invitational at Ohio Northern University today.