Hurricane dominant in winning Ironton Inv.

IRONTON — With another “dominant” performance, the Wilmington High School boys track and field team won the 68th annual Ironton Invitational Saturday.

Winning 11 of 17 events, Wilmington scored 204.5 points while runnerup Huntington Ross had 84.5 points.

“These boys are hitting on all cylinders and pushing it to the limits with still a lot of room to grow,” coach Chris Reynolds said, adding it was a dominant performance by the Hurricane. “I’m excited as this season continues on.”

Carter Huffman and Malik Scott went head to head in the 100- and 200-meter dash events. Huffman won both but by narrow margins — 11.7 to 11.93 in the 100 and 23.95 to 24.43 in the 200.

Josh Andrews won the 800-meter run in 2:09.21 and was runnerup in the 1,600-meters. Henry Hildebrandt went 11:28.85 and held off teammate Tyler Preston in winning the 3,200-meter run.

In the relay events, Wilmington swept all four. The 4×100 team of Zainne Cowman, Huffman, Brandon Glass and Scott went 45.14; the 4×200 team of Elijah Collins, Scott, Brady Vilvens and Glass won in 1:37.41 with second place at 1:37.42; the 4×400 team of Andrews, TJ Killen, Ben Baylor and Blaize Johnson ran 3:41.19; and the 4×800 team of Andrews, Killen, Baylor and Garrett Stoffer clocked 9:13.15 to win by more than a minute.

Johnson held off teammate Levi Cochran to win the 300-meter hurdles in 45.76 seconds. Vilvens took first in the high jump by clearing 5-10. Huffman won the long jump (19-11.5). Brett Brooks was second in both the shot put and discus.