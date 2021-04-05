Noszka leads Lady Hurricane at Ironton Inv.

IRONTON — It was a long day Saturday for the Wilmington High School girls track and field team.

But it was worth it.

Led by Taylor Noszka’s four wins, Wilmington easily claimed first place Saturday at the 68th annual Ironton Invitational by 76 points over runnerup Fairland 180 to 104.

“The kids are getting better and they appear to be having fun while doing it,” WHS head coach Roger Ilg said. “They are a fun and enjoyable bunch to coach. They were a bit cranky when they arrived at the high school Saturday at 6:30 a.m. for the 2-hour drive to Ironton, though.”

In addition to running on two of the three winning relays, Noszka won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs. Her time in the 800 was a personal best. Emilee Pham finished first in the pole vault and Sylena Baltazar won the 400-meter dash. Izzy Coomer was a winner in the 200 and Madilyn Brausch claimed first in the 3,200, with a PR by more than a minute.

Ilg said other notable performances were by Makenna Tolliver in the pole vault (PR by 12 inches), Kaitlynn Hickey 96-04 in the discus (PR) and the 4×800 relay team of Noszka, Baltazar, Brausch and Adriana Benitez (PR).

Coomer ran 29.91 to win the 200 and was runnerup in the 100. Baltazar clocked 1:10.06 in the 400. Noszka ran 2:38.67 in the 800 and 5:51.69 in the 1,600. Brausch’s time in the 3,200 was 12:46.50.

The 4×100 relay of Lexi McKee-Cole, Coomer, Maliya Sherman and Taliah Billingsley ran 56.89 while the 4×400 team of Noszka, Baltazar, Coomer and Olivia Hisco hit the line first in 4:44.56. Benitez, Baltazar, Noszka and Brausch ran 11:13.52.

Pham cleared 9-6 in the pole vault and held off teammate Tolliver.