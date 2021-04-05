Little Miami edges Wilmington tennis 3-2

WILMINGTON — Facing a solid singles lineup, the Wilmington High School tennis team was defeated by Little Miami 3-2 Monday in a non-league match at WHS.

“We scrimmaged them a couple of weeks ago and we made huge gains in that time,” Hurricane coach Steve Reed said. “LM has one of the better singles lineups that we will see all year and the fact we took it to the wire is a good sign.”

Avery Bradshaw at first singles (6-4, 6-3) and Caleb Reed at second singles (6-3, 6-0) posted the WHS wins.

Isaac Martini lost a three-set thriller, falling in the final super tiebreaker 8-10.

Wilmington is 3-2 on the year. Little Miami is 2-0.

SUMMARY

April 5, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Little Miami 3 Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw def TJ Meyer 6-4, 6-3

2-Caleb Reed def L. Williams 6-3, 6-0

3-Isaac Martini was def by R. Cooper 3-6, 6-2, 8-10

Doubles

1-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic were def by J. Brown, J. Rowers 1-6, 0-6

2-Trey Reed, Collin Webber were def by L. Paddock, T. Tackett 4-6, 2-6