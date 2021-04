NEW RICHMOND — The Clinton-Massie softball team struggled on defense and lost to New Richmond 5-0 Monday in SBAAC American Division action.

The Falcons committed four errors and gave up just two earned runs. Kiera Brightman pitched well, coach Matt Doyle said, but had little support on defense or offense.

Massie had three hits in the game. Layla Davis, making her varsity debut, had one of the hits.

Clinton-Massie is 2-1 overall, 1-1 in the American. The Lions are 2-0 in the division.