9 unearned runs doom Ladycats 13-6

BLANCHESTER — Allowing nine unearned runs, the Blanchester softball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 13-6 Monday in SBAAC National Division action.

The Ladycats go to 1-4 overall, 1-2 in the division.

The Lady Rockets are 3-1 overall, 2-1 in the division.

Rianna Mueller took the pitching loss. She had three hits at the plate. Olivia Potts had two doubles and a single while driving in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 5, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Clermont NE 13 Blanchester 6

(6) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-0-3-0 Caldwell 3-0-0-0 Creager 3-2-0-0 Case 3-0-0-0 Potts 4-1-3-2 Stanforth 4-0-1-1 Dawley 3-0-0-0 Renick 3-0-1-0 Tangonan 3-0-0-0 Peters 1-0-0-0 Naylor 0-1-0-0 Collins 0-2-0-0

2B: Potts

SB: Naylor

PITCHING

Blanchester^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (L)^6.2^13^13^4^2^5

Dawley^0.1^0^0^0^0^0