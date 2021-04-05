Clutch hits, good pitching propel Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A consistent performance across the board led Clinton-Massie to a 5-1 win over New Richmond Monday in SBAAC American Division baseball action at Paul Schwamberger Field.

“We have been preaching finding consistency in all aspects of the game,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “Hopefully (tonight) was a step in the right direction.”

The Falcons are 2-0 in the division, even with Goshen atop the standings. Massie is 2-2 overall.

New Richmond is 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the division.

Kody Zantene went six innings on the mound, striking out seven to get the win. Cayden Clutter closed it out with two strikeouts in the seventh.

Massie got off to a good start when Tyler Keck had a two-out double to score two runs. Nate Wildermuth drove in the first CM run.

Garrett Vance had a two-out, two-run single in the fifth to give the Falcons some breathing room.

SUMMARY

April 5, 2021

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Clinton-Massie 5 New Richmond 1

NR^0^0^0^0^0^0^1^^1

CM^3^0^0^0^2^0^x^^5

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-h-r-rbi) Vanhoose 4-1-2-0 McDowell 2-1-1-0 Clutter 4-1-1-0 Wildermuth 4-1-1-1 Zantene 1-1-0-0 Keck 3-0-1-2 Vance 1-0-1-2 Gasaway 3-0-1-0 Johnson 3-0-1-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Zantene (W, 2-0)^6^4^1^0^2^7

Clutter^1^o^o^o^o^2