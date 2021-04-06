Pitching, errors help EC dump G-Men 5-1

GEORGETOWN — Taking advantage of six errors, East Clinton defeated Georgetown 5-1 Monday night in SBAAC National Division play.

None of the East Clinton runs were earned.

“We took advantage of their fielding errors and exploited it to get the win,” said EC coach Brian Carey.

The teams were scoreless through three innings. EC starting pitcher Isaiah Curtis was strong on the mound, striking out 13. Gavin Denniston ended the game with a strikeout and two Georgetown runners on base.

“We had to play small ball to make things happen,” said Carey. “Our hitting was not there the first four innings, so we had to play smart mental baseball and allow their defense to make the plays. Isaiah threw a great game. He continues to be the leader for us on the mound. We had some new faces step up and prove their value on the varsity team.”

SUMMARY

April 5, 2021

@Georgetown High School

East Clinton 5 Georgetown 1

EC^0^0^0^1^1^2^1^^5.7.2

G^0^0^0^0^0^0^1^^1.8.6

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Collom 4-0-1-0 Beiting 4-0-2-0 Baker 0-1-0-0 Curtis 4-1-2-0 Bean 4-1-0-0 Fisher 3-1-1-0 Kmatz 3-0-0-0 Day 3-1-1-0 Slagle 3-0-0-0 Singleton 2-0-0-0 Runk 1-0-0-0 TOTALS 31-5-7-0

2B: Curtis

SB: Day, Slagle

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Curtis (W)^6.2^8^1^0^0^13

Denniston (S)^0.1^0^0^0^0^1