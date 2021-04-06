Broncos post 6-3 win over Hurricane

MT. ORAB — Western Brown made good use of six hits in a 6-3 win over Wilmington Monday night in SBAAC American Division baseball.

Hurricane pitching walked eight batters. Kaiden Smith was the starter on the mound. Hunter Davis pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

“We played pretty well,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said. “We just have to keep getting better.”

Wilmington is 0-3 overall, 0-2 in the American. Western Brown improves to 2-3 in all games and 1-1 in the division.

Jayden Tackett had two of Wilmington’s five hits and drove in two runs. He also scored a run and stole two bases.

SUMMARY

April 5, 2021

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 6 Wilmington 3

WI^1^0^0^0^0^0^2^^3.5.0

WB^1^0^1^4^0^0^x^^6.7.0

(3) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Baltazar 3-0-1-0 Davis 3-0-1-0 Flint 2-0-0-0 Henson 3-0-0-0 Hibbard 3-0-0-0 Hibbs 3-1-1-0 McCormick 1-1-0-0 Reeder 1-0-0-0 Smith 2-0-0-1 Ja. Tackett 4-1-2-2 TOTALS 25-3-5-3

2B: Hibbs

SB: Baltazar 2, Hibbs 1, McCormick 1, Tackett 2.

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Smith (L)^3.1^6^6^5^3^3

Davis^2.2^0^0^0^5^2