Despite forfeits, Massie tennis wins first match

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Despite forfeiting both doubles matches, the Clinton-Massie tennis team picked up its first win of the season Tuesday over Goshen, 3-2, in SBAAC American Division competition.

“We only had three players because of Spring break,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Braydon Green and Garret Karns got their first wins of the season.”

Alex Jones won his first singles match 6-1, 6-1.

“Our team was very excited to get their first win,” Amburgy said. “They have been practicing hard, so it’s nice to get rewarded.”

SUMMARY

April 6, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 3 Goshen 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Erick Eickenhorst 6-1, 6-1

2-Garret Karns def Will Dennison 6-1, 6-2

3-Braydon Green def Thomas Bradley 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

1-CM forfeits

2-CM forfeits