Unbeaten Felicity hands East Clinton 5-0 loss

LEES CREEK — Felicity continues to steamroll SBAAC National Division opponents Tuesday, defeating short-handed East Clinton 5-0.

The Astros were missing several players because of illness.

East Clinton is 1-2 overall, 0-2 in the division. Felicity is 3-0, 2-0.

SUMMARY

April 6, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Felicity 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Owen Beatty was def by Stamper 0-6, 0-6

2-Carter Carey was def by Blackburn 0-6, 0-6

3-Aaron Hughes was def by Ninichuck 3-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Trenton Garen, Shane Lynch were def by Baker, Jennings 2-6, 2-6

2-East Clinton forfeits