Unbeaten Felicity hands East Clinton 5-0 loss

LEES CREEK — Felicity continues to steamroll SBAAC National Division opponents Tuesday, defeating short-handed East Clinton 5-0.
The Astros were missing several players because of illness.
East Clinton is 1-2 overall, 0-2 in the division. Felicity is 3-0, 2-0.
SUMMARY
April 6, 2021
@East Clinton High School
Felicity 5 East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Owen Beatty was def by Stamper 0-6, 0-6
2-Carter Carey was def by Blackburn 0-6, 0-6
3-Aaron Hughes was def by Ninichuck 3-6, 0-6
Doubles
1-Trenton Garen, Shane Lynch were def by Baker, Jennings 2-6, 2-6
2-East Clinton forfeits