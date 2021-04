WILLIAMSBURG — In a crossover division battle, Williamsburg defeated Clinton-Massie 4-0 Tuesday in softball action at WHS.

Madi Ogden of Williamsburg struck out 14 and did not allow a hit. One Lady Falcons batter reached base on an error, according to the Williamsburg Twitter feed.

Clinton-Massie is 2-2 on the year. Williamsburg, who leads the SBAAC National Division with Georgetown, is 5-0 on the year.