Lady Hurricane win first of year, 11-1

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School softball team won its first game of the season Tuesday over Blanchester 11-1 at the WHS diamond.

The Huricane is now 1-3. Blanchester goes to 1-5.

“I have to give credit to Wilmington for its disciplined approach at the plate and their aggressive base running; they really do put a lot of pressure on the defense,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We made some nice plays at times but our defensive effort was too inconsisten. Wilmington took advantage of our mistakes.”

Rianna Mueller had two hits for the Ladycats and now has eight hits in her last 14 plate appearances. Olivia Potts has seven hits in her last 13 at-bats, Grogg said.

SUMMARY

April 6, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 11 Blanchester 1

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-0-2-0 Creager 2-0-0-0 Potts 3-0-1-0 Stanforth 3-0-0-0 Peters 2-0-0-0 Renick 1-0-0-0 Collins 2-0-0-0 Naylor 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 0-1-0-0 Caldwell 0-0-0-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Blanchester

Dawley (L)^2.2^2^9^7^7^2

Case^2^2^2^1^0^3

Wilmington

NA