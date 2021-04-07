Beavers dump Hurricane to stay unbeaten

WILMINGTON — Remaining unbeaten for the season, Beavercreek defeated Wilmington 5-0 Wednesday in a non-league tennis match on the WHS courts.

“The boys played with heart but fell to a tough Beavercreek team,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “I expect them to be ranked top team in Dayton when the coaches polls come out next week.”

Reed said the doubles teams have improved greatly since the start of the season.

“I don’t think I have ever seen four players come so far in such a short time,” he said.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Beavercreek 5 Wilmington 0

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw was def by A. Xie 1-6, 3-6

2-Caleb Reed was def by D. Wells 0-6, 1-6

3-Isaac Martini was def by A. Striger 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Matt Butcher, Alex Lazic were def by Xiao, Shankap 0-6, 1-6

2-Trey Reed, Collin Webber were def by Jones, Ali 4-6, 2-6