GEORGETOWN — Tyler Keck drove in seven runs as Clinton-Massie defeated Georgetown 18-0 Wednesday in a non-league baseball game at GHS.

The Falcons are 4-2. The G-Men drop to 0-3.

Ethan Johnson notched the win on the mound, striking out six and giving up just two hits in four innings. Adam Frisch finished the final inning.

Gabe McDowell, Cayden Clutter, Carson Vanhoose, Garrett Vance and Keck had multiple hits. Vance also drove in three runs.