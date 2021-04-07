Blanchester edges East Clinton 6-5

LEES CREEK — In SBAAC National Division softball, Blanchester edged East Clinton 6-5 Wednesday at the EC diamond.

Blanchester is 2-5 overall, 2-2 in the division.

“We still have some things to clean up on defense, but we made steps in the right direction,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “I also was pleased with our execution in the short game as we scored two runs on safety squeeze bunts. We also had seven different girls get base hits.”

Rianna Mueller was solid on the mound for Blanchester, striking out nine and allowing just one earned run, Grogg said.

EC coach Katie Rupp said, “We had some missteps in the field and let up a few earned runs. We manufactured runs. Alexis Rolfe has been the spark our offense needs. Lydia Kessler saw a lot of action in left field and made some clutch plays on defense.

“I saw a lot of hustle and a lot of heart on the field.”

SUMMARY

April 7, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 6 East Clinton 5

(6) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-0-1-1 Naylor 0-2-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-1-0 Collins 0-1-0-0 Potts 2-0-0-2 Stanforth 4-0-1-1 Creager 3-1-1-0 Case 4-0-0-0 Peters 3-1-1-1 Dawley 3-0-1-0 Tangonan 2-1-1-0

(5) EAST CLINTON (ab-h) Rolfe 4-3 Kessler 4-2 Boggs 4-2 Clark 4-0 Reed 4-1 Elzey 4-0 Runk 2-0 Bosier 2-0 Mathews 1-0 Rider 3-1

2B: B-Mueller, Creager, Dawley; EC-Rolfe, Kessler 2

3B: B-Peters, Tangonan; EC-Rolfe

SB: B-Collins, Creager, Case

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Blanchester

Mueller (W)^7^8^5^1^1^9

East Clinton

Runk (L)^7^7^6^x^3^4

