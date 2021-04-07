Lions roar early, defeat Hurricane 8-5

NEW RICHMOND — Wilmington fell behind early Wednesday and lost to New Richmond 8-5 in SBAAC American Division baseball action.

The Hurricane is 0-4 on the year, 0-3 in the division. New Richmond is 3-3, 1-2.

“We’re getting better,” WHS head coach Brian Roberts said. “I feel good about that. We just have to start hitting earlier. We’re getting ourselves in a hole early in the game.”

Roberts said the Hurricane couldn’t solve the New Richmond starter early in the game.

“We are continuing to not hit until late and having comebacks … but it’s too late,” he said.

Jayden Tackett started on the mound and settled in to a grove after a slow start.

At the plate, Jayden Tackett had two doubles, drove in two runs and stole five bases. Jordan Tackett doubled and walked twice. Landon Flint had two hits and knocked in a run.