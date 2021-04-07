Go West: BHS pitcher leads way in 10-0 win

LEES CREEK — Blanchester’s Zach West was on target Wednesday, pitching the Wildcats to a 10-0 win over East Clinton in SBAAC National Division baseball action at the EC diamond.

West threw 61 pitches, 44 for strikes in the five inning game. He also was a “hit” at the plate with a single, double and run batted in.

“Zach did a great job of pounding the strike zone,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “That’s the kind of performance I’ve been looking for all season. We really needed it, too, with using (Adam) Frump and (Brody) Rice in our extra inning game Monday and another league game on Friday.”

Blanchester is 7-1 on the year, 4-0 in the National Division.

“We did a great job of jumping on top early,” Lawson said. “But we did get complacent, instead of putting our foot on the gas. We can’t let teams hang around.”

East Clinton drops to 4-4 overall, 1-2 in the division.

“We hurt ourselves again early in the game,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We had three errors in the first against a solid Blanchester team and that’s hard to come back from.

“We had seven hits and other than the first inning we played a decent ball game. Blanchester is a good team from top to bottom. We have to get ready for our next two games and be ready. Nothing to hang our heads on here. One really bad inning just put us off on the wrong foot.”

SUMMARY

April 7, 2021

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 10 East Clinton 0

B^5^0^0^2^3^^10.9.2

EC^0^0^0^0^0^^0.7.3

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-2-2-2 Czaika 3-1-2-1 Rice 3-2-1-2 C. Ficke 3-1-1-1 West 3-1-2-1 Frump 3-0-0-0 Hamm 2-1-0-0 Wymer 2-1-1-1 Curless 1-0-0-0 Moore 0-1-0-0. TOTALS 24-10-9-8

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Fisher 3-0-2-0 Beiting 2-0-1-0 Curtis 3-0-2-0 Bean 2-0-1-0 Singleton 2-0-1-0 Kmatz 2-0-0-0 Day 2-0-0-0 Hansford 2-0-0-0 Collom 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 20-0-7-0

2B: B-West

3B: B-Czaika 2

HR: B-Rice

SB: B-Burch 2, C. Ficke 2, Hamm, Rice 2, Wymer 2

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Blanchester

West (W, 2-0)^5^5^0^0^0^8

East Clinton

Day (L)^4^8^7^7^4^3

Collom^1^2^2^2^1^1

Submited Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7116.jpg Submited Photo Submited Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7117.jpg Submited Photo Submited Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7118.jpg Submited Photo Submited Photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG_7119.jpg Submited Photo Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_BAS_blNateCoyle0407ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_BAS_ecDenverDay0407ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/04/web1_BAS_blWymerecCurtis0407ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark