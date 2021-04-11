WC volleyball wraps up spring season

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS – The Wilmington College volleyball team fell to John Carroll University (JCU) in a pair of straight-set defeats in the 2021 spring regular season finale on Friday evening. The Blue Streaks won match one 25-22, 25-12, 25-14 and took the nightcap 25-16, 25-16, 26-24.

In match one, JCU got up 7-2 in the first set thanks in part to three consecutive Wilmington attack errors, but the Fightin’ Quakers fought back with six straight points off the serve of Sydney Geibel to take an 8-7 lead. The visitors would build a 14-10 advantage on a kill from Rachel Kennedy, but couldn’t hold it as the hosts stormed back to take set one.

Wilmington never regained set one form in the first match, hitting a negative attack percentage in sets two and three while JCU tallied over a .250 clip in both sets.

In match two, the Blue Streaks looked to close out the match in straight sets like the first by taking the first two sets, but the Quakers had other ideas in set three. Another Geibel service run helped setup Wilmington with a 24-19 lead. Unfortunately, JCU fought off five set points and capped off the set with the final seven points for the win.

Victoria Long, Cierra Bolender and Kennedy combined for 22 of the Quakers’ 32 kills as a team. Joe Bebe had five kills and a .625 attack percentage. McKenzie Stringer tallied 19 assists while Karley Schlensker had a team-best 16 digs.

Cassi Calamunci finished with a dozen kills and 16 digs for JCU in match one. Ally Bartolone and Lexi Macdonald shared the setting duties and dished out 28 assists.

Wilmington finishes its 2021 spring regular season with a 1-15 overall record.