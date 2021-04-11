WC women’s track, field second at Heidelberg

TIFFIN, Ohio – The Wilmington women’s track and field team headed to Heidelberg University for the Greg Tyson Jr. Invitational on Saturday. The early start was due in part to the rain creeping in early in the day. The Fightin’ Quaker women came away with a hot second place finish with 111.5 points. Baldwin Wallace came away with the win with 153, however it was a close affair for second as Ohio Northern University scored 107 in third and Marietta with 106 in fourth.

Madison Dietz put together another busy day in the jumps department taking first in long jump (15’ 11.7”) and second in triple jump (32’ 1.8”). Jordan Snarr grabbed the final scoring spot in high jump with a fifth-place jump while teammate Lily Williford pole vaulted her way into fifth as well.

Kayli Sullivan continued to shine as she threw a first-place throw in the hammer (163’ 2.3”), second place heave in discus (118’ 6.4”) and refused to slow down as she took third in shot put.

Milena Wahl attempted to earn yet another school record as she finished fourth in the 1,500-meter run in a time of 4:53.77, just .07 second shy of the current school record. Emma Burke dominated in both hurdle events as she won both the 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles. The women rounded off the day with a 2,3,4 finish in the 5,000-meter by Kaitlyn Rauch, Skye Carpenter and Julia Bystrom respectively.

The Quaker women will travel with a reduced squad next weekend as they head to Westerville, Ohio for the OAC Elite Meet.

