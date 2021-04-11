TIFFIN, Ohio – The Wilmington men’s track and field team hit the road to Heidelberg University for the Greg Tyson Jr. Invitational on Saturday.

Athletes were not only racing each other on this meet day, they were also racing the weather as rain threatened throughout the early part of the day.

The Fightin’ Quakers finished in second place with 118 points, while Ohio Northern University dominated the field with 203 points. Baldwin Wallace finished third, hosts Heidelberg in fourth and Marietta rounded off the scoring.

Max Queen was nearly perfect in the jump trifecta as he took first in high jump with a 6’ 1” leap, first in triple jump and second place in long jump. Aidan Henson took the first-place spot against Queen in the long jump with a jump of 20’ 2.5”. Chas O’Connell rounded off the scoring for the jumpers with a 12’ 11.5” third place finish in pole vault.

The throwers story for the day remains the same as usual, busy. In discus, the men had three top five finishes as well as three 130-plus foot throws by Nate Marcum in first, Blake Jamison close behind in second and Joe Shuga in fifth. Jamison also took first place in shot put (48’ 11”) with Shuga trailing in third. Men’s hammer saw three top five finishes by the Quaker men as well, with Marcum and Shuga taking second and third respectively and Andrew Pacifico in fifth. Sam Eastes claimed fourth in javelin in his first time throwing the spear competitively.

Wilmington men went 1,3,4,5,6 in the 5000-meter run with freshman Noah Tobin taking the win in a personal best time of 15:42.28.

The Quaker men will travel with a reduced squad next weekend as they head to Westerville, Ohio for the OAC Elite Meet.

