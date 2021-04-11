WC women close season with win, prep for OAC tourney

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — The Wilmington College soccer team secured a home game in the upcoming Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Tournament with a 3-0 victory in the regular season finale at John Carroll University on Sunday evening.

The Fightin’ Quakers held a 10-5 edge in shots in the first half, but the Blue Streaks nearly got to the break scoreless. Just before halftime, however, Abby Spirk found Tiffany Hayes for the game’s first goal 26 seconds before the break.

John Carroll, which was looking to avenge a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wilmington in the fall of 2019, could not crack the Quakers’ defense despite firing 10 shots on goal. Taylor Huffman doubled the visitors’ lead in the 74th minute scoring an unassisted goal, her fourth of the season. The Xenia High School alumna would also help teammate Payton Watson score an insurance goal in the 81st minute.

Lauren Galloway made four saves in just over 47 minutes of action to earn the win. Lexi Grice came in to preserve the shutout, making six saves over the final 42-plus minutes. Danielle Delgiudice took the loss despite making 14 saves.

Wilmington held a 25-14 edge in shots and were led by Hayes, Spirk, Huffman, Heidi Edens and Ema Menges all took at least three shots. Brittany Dufalla led the Blue Streaks in defeat with five shots, four of which were on net.

The Quakers conclude their 2021 spring regular season with 4-3-2 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the OAC. Wilmington will host Baldwin Wallace University in an OAC Tournament quarterfinal 5 p.m. Tuesday.