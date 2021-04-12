Falcons up 6-1 but game with Wildcats suspended

DAYTON — Even though it was for less than three complete innings, the Clinton-Massie baseball team enjoyed its experience at Day Air Ballpark, home of professional baseball team Dayton Dragons.

Playing in the Dragons “High School Baseball Showcase,” presented by Orthopedic Associates, the Falcons led Franklin 6-1 Saturday afternoon.

The game was stopped by the umpires with Clinton-Massie at the plate in the third inning. The hope was the grounds crew could get some of the wet spots on the field taken care of well enough to continue.

Unfortunately, the rain did not cooperate and the game was suspended. Clinton-Massie coach Brian Camp said a makeup date was being discussed.

“A neat atmosphere to play in and for the kids to experience,” Camp said.

Clinton-Massie scored all six of its runs in the third, sending 11 hitters to the plate.