Bulldogs down Falcons in SBAAC tennis

BATAVIA — The Clinton-Massie tennis team was defeated by Batavia 4-1 Monday in SBAAC American Division action on the BHS courts.

The Falcons are are 1-3 overall, 1-2 in the American.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 in all matches and 2-1 in the division.

CM coach Rod Amburgy said the match of the day came at first doubles where Connor Stulz and Braydon Green were defeated 0-6, 7-5, 3-6.

“They are improving every match,” Amburgy said. “It was nice to have our full team back after spring break.”

Alex Jones posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory at first singles for the lone tally on the Massie side of the ledger.

SUMMARY

April 12, 2021

@Batavia High School

Batavia 4 Clinton-Massie 1

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Max Applegate 6-1, 6-1

2-Garret Karns was def by Ty Shepard 0-6, 3-6

3-Barek Bennett was def by Josh Burger 4-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Connor Stulz, Braydon Green were def by Mason Weisbrodt, Kyler Meyers 0-6, 7-5, 3-6

2-Shayne Hendricks, Jack Anderson were def by Luke Thompson, Braydon Weber 1-6, 0-6