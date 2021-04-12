Batavia softball outslugs Blanchester 16-7

BATAVIA — With the teams combining for 28 hits, Batavia outslugged Blanchester 16-7 Monday in a non-league game at Batavia.

Blanchester is 3-8 on the year. Batavia moves to 4-6.

The game originally was scheduled for Blanchester’s diamond but field conditions warranted a move to Clermont County.

“The game was a slugfest and they just out hit us,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Blanchester trailed 8-0 after three but battled to within 10-6 before Batavia pulled away.

Madison Creager and Rianna Mueller had three hits each. Creager scored twice and drove in two runs as well.

SUMMARY

April 12, 2021

@Batavia High School

Batavia 16, Blanchester 7

(7) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-0-3-0 Naylor 1-1-0-0 Caldwell 3-0-0-1 Creager 4-2-3-2 Case 4-0-1-1 Potts 4-0-1-1 Stanforth 4-0-1-0 Peters 3-0-0-0 Dawley 3-1-0-0 Renick 2-0-1-1

SB: Mueller

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (L)^6^18^16^14^1^6