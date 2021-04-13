Wildcats bounced by Bulldogs 4-1

BATAVIA — The Blanchester tennis team lost to Batavia 4-1 Tuesday in a non-league match on the Clermont County courts.

“We just did not show up to play and the poor results followed,” Blanchester coach Reilly Hopkins said.

Brian Miller was the lone winner for the Wildcats, taking the measure of Max Applegate 6-2, 6-3 at first singles.

SUMMARY

April 13, 2021

@Batavia High School

Batavia 4 Blanchester 1

1-Brian Miller defeated Max Applegate 6-2, 6-3.

2-Colton Wilson was defeated by Ty Shepard 5-7, 4-6.

3-Logan Heitzman was defeated by Josh Lardberger 4-6, 0-6.

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens were defeated by Kyler Meyers, Mason Weisbrodt 4-6, 0-6.

2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow were defeated by Braden Weber, Luke Thompson 1-6, 1-6.