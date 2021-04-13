West Clermont dumps Blanchester softball 14-4

CINCINNATI — West Clermont pounded out 16 hits Tuesday en route to a 14-4 win in six innings over Blanchester in non-league softball action.

Blanchester is 3-9. West Clermont is 6-3.

The Ladycats were down 11 going to the fourth inning but scored three times and left a runner at second. BHS stranded runners in scoring position in the sixth “so we continued to give ourselves chances to cut in to their lead,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Bailey Dawley had two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Jasmine Collins had a double and knocked in two runs. Noelani Tangonan also doubled for BHS.

Zoie Stanforth and Dawley pitched for the Ladycats.