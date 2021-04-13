Czaika pitches, hits BHS to win over Goshen 7-6

BLANCHESTER — Trenton Czaika pitched a complete game and delivered the game-winning hit in the eighth inning Tuesday as Blanchester defeated Goshen 7-6 in baseball action at Bott Field.

In the eighth, Bryce Sipple walked and Reagan Burch walked to start the inning. After a wild pitch moved the runners up, Czaika came to the plate. Rather than walk Czaika and pitch to slugger Brody Rice, Goshen elected to let Czaika hit. He made them pay by ripping a single to center to give BHS the win.

“That’s how you make a name for yourself,” BHS head coach Aaron Lawson said. “He never got rattled. Stayed positive with his teammates. I’d never expect a kid to go eight innings (on the mound). He was cruising and assured me he felt great.

“Then, go figure, he comes up in the eighth with a chance to win it with his bat and came through.”

Czaika struck out three and gave up just two hits. Only two of the runs were earned as BHS committed six errors. At the plate he had two hits and drove in three runs.

Jacob Hamm and James Wymer had two hits each. Hamm also drove in two runs.

“This team is capable of so much,” said Lawson. “We need to be great at what we are great at, and stop letting thought get in the way.”