WILMINGTON — Yusef Muqtadir’s game-winning goal provided Wilmington a 2-1 victory Tuesday in an Ohio Athletic Conference men’s soccer tournament game at Townsend Field.

Muqtadir’s goal in the 67th minute was assisted by Zach Burgmeier.

Ian Molfenter, with an assist by Ryan Forino, scored in the first half to give WC a 1-0 lead.

Felix Maurer had six saves in goal for the Quakers.

Wilmington will play at either John Carroll or Marietta Thursday in an OAC semifinal match.