Otterbein defeats WC baseball in series finale

WILMINGTON – Otterbein University erased a five-run deficit to defeat the Wilmington College baseball team 15-6 in the final game of an Ohio Athletic Conference series Tuesday at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

Tyler Shaneyfelt led Wilmington with a four-hit day. He scored twice, doubled and stole a base from the leadoff position in the batting order.

Jesse Reliford and Evan Kelsey had two hits and an RBI each. Caleb Scott, in a four-run inning, singled home two runs and later scored a run.

Wilmington (3-15, 2-12 OAC) will face Ohio Northern University in a four-game series this weekend.