WC’s Huffman earns OAC weekly honor


Wilmington College women’s soccer sophomore Taylor Huffman has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

Huffman, a graduate of Xenia High School, scored a goal in both of the Fightin’ Quakers’ victories over Baldwin Wallace University and John Carroll University on the road. She also assisted on another.

Wilmington, which earned the No. 4 seed for the OAC tournament this week, defeated Baldwin Wallace Tuesday, with Huffman assisting on Tiffany Hayes game-winner.

The Quakers will play at Otterbein Thursday in an OAC tournament semifinal match.

