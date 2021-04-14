Victor, Gundlach, Penquite among locals in OAC tourney

Several Clinton County high school alumni are part of the Ohio Athletic Conference men’s and women’s soccer final fours.

Both the Wilmington College men and women are still competing in the semifinal round. Jenna Victor, a Wilmington High School graduate, is a member of the WC women’s team.

Seth Gundlach is a junior forward at Ohio Northern University. He graduated from WHS. He was the OAC men’s soccer player of the week in March with two goals and two assists in a pair of games. He has eight points this season for the Polar Bears.

Dakota Penquite, a Blanchester High School graduate, is a senior at Marietta. He is among the OAC leaders in goalkeeping stats this season. He has an 0.81 goals against average which is second in the conference. He has 29 saves and has surrendered just six goals in eight total games this spring for the Pioneers.

Wilmington’s men will play at Penquite and Marietta 7 p.m. Thursday.

Gundlach and his ONU teammates will face unbeaten John Carroll 7 p.m. Thursday.

Victor and the WC women will play at Otterbein Thursday.