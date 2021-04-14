Falcons tennis ends 2-game skid with 4-1 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Ending a two-match losing streak, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Franklin 4-1 Wednesday in a non-league match on the CM courts.

The Falcons move to 2-4 with the win. Franklin is 0-2 on the year.

“It’s nice to get a win,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Garret Karns had a nice comeback in the second set to get a big win. I thought Barek Bennett and Shayne Hendricks played really well at second doubles.”

SUMMARY

April 14, 2021

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Franklin 1

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Adam Osborne 6-0, 6-1

2-Garret Karns def Maddox Taulbee 6-2, 6-4

3-Braydon Green def Andy Kuntzman 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1-Clinton-Massie forfeits

2-Barek Bennett, Shayne Hendricks def Riane Todd, Trustin Highly 6-1, 6-4

Reserve

1-Jack Anderson won 6-2, 6-1