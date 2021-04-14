Falcons tennis ends 2-game skid with 4-1 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Ending a two-match losing streak, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Franklin 4-1 Wednesday in a non-league match on the CM courts.
The Falcons move to 2-4 with the win. Franklin is 0-2 on the year.
“It’s nice to get a win,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “Garret Karns had a nice comeback in the second set to get a big win. I thought Barek Bennett and Shayne Hendricks played really well at second doubles.”
SUMMARY
April 14, 2021
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 4 Franklin 1
Singles
1-Alex Jones def Adam Osborne 6-0, 6-1
2-Garret Karns def Maddox Taulbee 6-2, 6-4
3-Braydon Green def Andy Kuntzman 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1-Clinton-Massie forfeits
2-Barek Bennett, Shayne Hendricks def Riane Todd, Trustin Highly 6-1, 6-4
Reserve
1-Jack Anderson won 6-2, 6-1