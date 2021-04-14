BHS tennis bounces back with 5-0 win

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester tennis team defeated Clermont Northeastern 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division action on the BHS courts.

The Wildcats are 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the National.

The Rockets are 0-4 in the division.

Clermont Northeastern forfeited two courts.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2021

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 5 Clermont NE 0

Singles

1-Brian Miller defeated Gracen Moore 6-3, 6-1.

2-Colton Wilson defeated Luke Ortega 6-0, 6-0.

3-Logan Heitzman won by forfeit.

Doubles

1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens defeated Charlie Fray, Davis Tangler 6-0, 6-1.

2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow won by forfeit.