BHS tennis bounces back with 5-0 win

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester tennis team defeated Clermont Northeastern 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division action on the BHS courts.
The Wildcats are 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the National.
The Rockets are 0-4 in the division.
Clermont Northeastern forfeited two courts.
SUMMARY
April 14, 2021
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 5 Clermont NE 0
Singles
1-Brian Miller defeated Gracen Moore 6-3, 6-1.
2-Colton Wilson defeated Luke Ortega 6-0, 6-0.
3-Logan Heitzman won by forfeit.
Doubles
1-Joseph Mills, Carter Stevens defeated Charlie Fray, Davis Tangler 6-0, 6-1.
2-Joey Haines, Bryce Bandow won by forfeit.