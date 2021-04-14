WHS tennis begins road trip with 5-0 win

MT. ORAB — Wilmington lost just one game on each court Wednesday in a 5-0 win over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division tennis in Brown County.

The match was the first of three straight road matches for the division frontrunner.

“Good to get our stretch of road games started with a win,” WHS coach Steve Reed said.

Wilmington is 6-3 overall and 5-0 in the division.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2021

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 5 Western Brown 0

Singles

1-Avery Bradshaw def N Fisher 6-1, 6-0

2-Caleb Reed def J Miller 6-1, 6-0

3-Isaac Martini def L. McCarty 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1-Trey Reed, Alex Lazic def L Bronson, I Bernhardt 6-1, 6-0

2-Cory Webber, Collin Webber def C Potorf, J Aker 6-1, 6-0