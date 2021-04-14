Brightman leads Falcons to 4-1 win

BATAVIA — Kiera Brightman pitched a one-hitter and had three hits as Clinton-Massie defeated Batavia in SBAAC American Division softball Wednesday afternoon at BHS.

The Falcons are 4-2, 3-1. The Bulldogs are 4-7, 1-3.

Brightman struck out seven in the circle. At the plate, she scored twice.

Natalie Lay homered and drove in two runs.

“We had a few baserunning mistakes that kept us from scoring more runs,” CM coach Matt Doyle said. “Defense is improving but we still have some work to do to get where we need to be.”

SUMMARY

April 14, 2021

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Batavia 1

CM^0^1^2^0^1^0^0^^4.5.2

B^1^0^0^0^0^0^0^^1.1.3

(4) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Bowman 2-0-1-0 Brightman 4-2-3-0 Campbell 3-0-0-0 Drake 2-0-0-0 Hodge 3-0-0-0 Lay 3-1-1-2 Payne 0-1-0-0 Schneder 3-0-0-0 M. Ward 2-0-0-0 O. Ward 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 25-4-5-2

2B: Brightman

3B: Bowman

HR: Lay

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Brightman (W)^7^1^1^0^0^7