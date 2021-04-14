Doomed by defense, WHS falls to Goshen 13-2

WILMINGTON — Poor defensive play doomed Wilmington Wednesday in a 13-2 loss to Goshen in SBAAC American Division baseball.

“We have to get better defensively,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said.

Jordan Tackett started on the mound and went five innings. None of the six runs he allowed we earned.

Goshen then scored seven runs in the sixth inning to end it.

“Jordan … deserved better,” Roberts said. “We continue to make mistakes in the field.

Wilmington led the game in the first when Tackett doubled in Kellen Baltazar. Kaiden Smith had a sacrifice fly to score the Hurricane’s other run.

Wilmington is 0-4 in the division, 0-5 overall.

Goshen leads the American at 3-0. The Warriors are 5-4 overall.

