Stranded: Falcons fall to Bulldogs in tight SBAAC race

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie left the bases loaded twice Wednesday in a 9-8 loss to Batavia in SBAAC American Division baseball action.

The loss puts the Falcons at 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the division.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 in all games, 3-1 in the American.

Goshen leads the division at 3-0.

“We just gave away a few too many passes and didn’t put the game away early when we had our chances,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “This was a tough loss.”

Tyler Keck, the third of three Massie pitchers, took the loss. Kody Zantene and Cayden Clutter also pitched for CMHS.

The Falcons scored a run in the first and three more in the second. They threatened to break the game wide open with the bases loaded and one out in the second but failed to add any more runs.

The Bulldogs had a grand slam in he third to take a 5-4 lead but Massie plated three in the top of the fourth. Again, they had the bases loaded with one out and “just couldn’t get that big hit to blow the game open,” Camp said.

With the game tied a 8-8 in the seventh, Massie pitching hit a batter and walked a batter to help the Bulldogs score the winning run, Camp said.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2021

@Batavia High School

Batavia 9 Clinton-Massie 8

(8) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Vanhoose 4-2-2-0 McDowell 2-1-0-0 Creech 0-1-0-0 Clutter 2-1-1-1 Wildermuth 3-0-0-1 Zantene 4-0-2-1 Keck 4-1-0-1 Vance 3-1-0-0 Gasaway 3-2-1-0 Johnson 4-1-2-2