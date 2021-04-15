Jena Rhoads bring us home: WHS wins 10-9

WILMINGTON — Jena Rhoads singled home Emily Self with the winning run Wednesday as Wilmington edged Goshen 10-9 in eight innings in SBAAC American Division softball.

The win puts Wilmington at 2-7 overall and 1-3 in the division.

Goshen is now 4-5 in all games, 0-4 against American teams.

Navaeh Blackburn led the Hurricane with three hits and five runs batted in. She belted a three-run homer in the second inning to give WHS a 7-3 lead.

But Goshen rallied to send the game to extra innings.

In the WHS eighth, Self doubled. Two outs later, Rhoads singled her in to halt a four-game WHS losing streak.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2021

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 10 Goshen 9, 8 innings

G^3^0^1^0^4^0^1^0^^9

W^4^3^0^1^0^0^0^1^^10

(9) GOSHEN (ab-r-h-rbi) Vanden Eynden 3-2-3-2 McClanahan 5-1-2-2 Sweeney 5-1-2-0 Shaw 5-1-2-1 Campbell 4-1-3-1 Riddle 5-0-1-1 Zapf 3-1-0-0 Forewright 5-1-2-1 Bailey 3-1-1-0

(10) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Self 5-3-3-0 Bickett 4-3-2-0 Blackburn 5-2-3-5 Rhoads 4-1-2-2 Willis 4-0-2-1 Brown 4-0-0-0 Hisco 4-0-2-0 Carpenter 4-0-1-2 Partin 4-0-2-0

2B: W-Self 2, Bickett, Blackburn, Willis; G-McClanahan

HR: W-Blackburn

SB: G-Vanden Eynden, Shaw

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

NA