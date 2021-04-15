Mason girls top field; BHS 2nd, EC 4th, CM 5th at Mudd Relays

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Blanchester was the top county finisher but Mason ran away from the competition Wednesday in the Brian Mudd Relays girls track and field meet at Chick Brown Track.

Mason broke meet records in the shuttle hurdles, the 4×100 relay and the distance medley relay.

Blanchester was runnerup with 64 points while East Clinton was fourth with 48 and Clinton-Massie fifth with 45 points.

Blanchester athletes won two events, the high jump and the discus. Neither East Clinton nor Clinton-Massie won an event.

The top finish for the Lady Astros came in the long jump (second), high jump (second), the sprint medley (second), distance medley (second) and the 4×100 (second).

Clinton-Massie’s best finish was a runnerup in the 4×800 relay.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2021

Brian Mudd Relays

@Chick Brown Track

TEAMS: Mason 110 Blanchester 64 Xenia 52 East Clinton 48 Clinton-Massie 45 Carlisle 36 Clinton-Massie B 2 Clinton-Massie C 0

4×1600: Mason 23:41.4

SHUTTLE HURDLES: Mason 69.9; Xenia 1:30.3

4×400: Mason 4:28.9 Carlisle 4:54.2 Clinton-Massie (Nora Voisey, Emma Muterspaw, Vada Nesbit, Alex Pence) 4:56.5 Blanchester 5:25.7

4×800: Mason 10:49.3 Clinton-Massie (Emma Muterspaw, Kaylene Gale, Taylor Anderson, Kaden Kimple) 13:15.7 Blanchester 13:31.9

4×200: Mason 1:53.5 Xenia 2:00.3 East Clinton (Emma Riddle, Lauren Runyon, Gracie Evanshine, Libby Evanshine) 2:01.4 Clinton-Massie 2:04.9 Blanchester 2:10.2 Carlisle 2:45.7

4×100: Mason 53.4 East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Lauren Runyon, Gracie Evanshine, Libby Evanshine) 56.5 Clinton-Massie (Leah Binau, Madi Bayless, Morgan Riggers, Nora Voisey) 57.5 Xenia 57.9 Blanchester 59.7

DISTANCE MEDLEY: Mason 11:01.1 East Clinton (Kailyn Mason, Gracie Evanshine, Gracie Boggs, Molly Seabaugh) 12:14.1 Clinton-Massie (Kaylene Gale, Kaden Kimple, Vada Nesbit, Emma Muterspaw) 12:46.9 Blanchester 13:11.5 Carlisle 13:32.3

SPRINT MEDLEY: Mason 1:58.7 East Clinton (Jordan Collom, Emma Riddle, Lauren Runyon, Molly Seabaugh) 2:11.7 Carlisle 2:14.4 Blanchester 2:16.4

LONG JUMP: Mason 28-4 East Clinton (Libby Evanshine, Molly Seabaugh, Emma Riddle) 28-1 Xenia 26-4 Blanchester 24-7 Clinton-Massie 23-3

HIGH JUMP: Blanchester 9-2 East Clinton (Libby Evanshine, Lauren Runyon) 9-2 Mason 8-8 Xenia 5-4 Clinton-Massie 5-2

SHOT PUT: Xenia, Carlisle, Mason, Blanchester

DISCUS: Blanchester 169-6.75 Mason 155-4.25 Carlisle 155-0.75 Clinton-Massie 129-2.5 Xenia 125-3.75 Clinton-Massie B 116-1.5

POLE VAULT: Xenia 7-6 Blanchester 6-6 Carlisle 6-0 Clinton-Massie 6-0 (Alex Pence)