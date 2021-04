An 8-under par took top honors Thursday in the Community Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The team of Rocky Long, Steve Olinger and Herb Johnson had an eagle on No. 8 and birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 6, 7 and 9.

The rest of the field:

2-30: Mike Gross, Eric Keltner, Bob Vanzant

3-32: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Bill Ross