Massie boys dedicate finish to Brian Mudd

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie boys track and field team tied Mason Wednesday for first place at the Brian Mudd Relays at Chick Brown Track.

The Falcons and Comets had 98 points each.

“I thought our kids had a good night,” CM coach Scott Rolf said. “Almost all of the throwers had PRs (personal bests). They have been working hard. It was a good team effort. We want to dedicate the first place finish that our boys team had to the late great coach Mudd, whom our relay meet is named for.”

East Clinton was fifth with 34 points and Blanchester sixth with 33.

Mason had the only meet record, besting the previous top time in the shuttle hurdles.

The Falcons won the shot put, discus and pole vault events. No other county team won an event.

The best finishes for East Clinton were in the 4×800 (second) and long jump (second).

Blanchester was runnerup in the pole vault.

SUMMARY

April 14, 2021

Brian Mudd Relays

@Chick Brown Track

TEAMS: Clinton-Massie 98 Mason 98 Xenia 54 Carlisle 44 East Clinton 34 Blanchester 33 Clinton-Massie B 4

4×1600: Mason 20:18.6 Clinton-Massie (Jacob Ryan, Bryce Hensley, Toby Hayes, Kenny Moore) 22.52.8

SHUTTLE HURDLES: Mason 68.4 Clinton-Massie (Matt Martin, Braden Rolf, Jude Leahy, Christian Kidder) 76.7 Xenia 81.6

4×400: Mason 3:39.3 Clinton-Massie (Marty Kreider, JT. Goings, Tye Phipps, Carson Meyers) 3:52.9 Xenia 3:54.8 Carlisle 3:55.5 East Clinton 3:59.1 Blanchester 4:01.3

4×800: Mason 9:24.4 East Clinton (Zach Vest, Michael Daniel, Dylan Arnold, Justin Arnold) 10:01.5 Clinton-Massie (Kenny Moore, Richie Federle, Trey Brewer, Bryce Hensley) 10:02.5 Blanchester 10:26.1

4×200: Xenia 1:41.7 Clinton-Massie (Matt Martin, Braden Rolf, Liam Short, Mateo Moore) 1:49.9 Blanchester 1:52.3 Carlisle 1:53.6 Esat Clinton 1:59.5

4×100: Mason 44.6 Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Daelin Maple, Jude Leahy, Marty Kreider) 46.3 Xenia 47.4 Carlisle 48.9 East Clinton 49.7 Blanchester 52.9

DISTANCE MEDLEY: Mason 9:00.7 Carlisle 9:38.9 Clinton-Massie (Toby Hayes, Richie Federle, Tye Phipps, Jacob Ryan) 9:59.7 East Clinton 10:26.5 Xenia 11:04.5

SPRINT MEDLEY: Mason 1:40.8 Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Daelin Maple, Marty Kreider, JT Goings) 1:41.9 Carlisle 1:48.6 East Clinton 1:53.1

LONG JUMP: Xenia 36-5 East Clinton (Landon Runyon, Glenn Peacock, Van Frye) 36-1 Mason 35-11 Clinton-Massie 34-6 (Connor Stulz, Jude Leahy, Carson Meyers) Carlisle 33-5 Blanchester 15-10 Clinton-Massie B (Nolan Sutton)

HIGH JUMP: Mason 11-4 Xenia 10-10 Carlisle 10-8 Clinton-Massie (Connor Stulz, Jude Leahy, Carson Meyer) 10-4 Esat Clinton 5-0

SHOT PUT: Clinton-Massie (Daelin Maple, Collin Swope, Michael Moritz) 88-9.5 Mason 83-3.5 Blanchester 81-7.5 Carlisle 75-11.75 Clinton-Massie B (Ben Smith, Eli Groh, Ethan Williams) 66-1.75 East Clinton 58-8.5

DISCUS: Clinton-Massie (Michael Moritz, Collin Swope, Ethan Hagerman) 260-4 Carlisle 216-6.75 Blanchester 215-4.75 Mason 198-7 Clinton-Massie B (Brandon Moritz, Quinton Smith, Ryan McDonald) 175-8.5 East Clinton 156-5.5 Xenia 135-1.25

POLE VAULT: Clinton-Massie (Braden Rolf, Carter Woolverton) 19-6 Blanchester 10-0 Xenia 7-6

