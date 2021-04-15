Youth disc golf tournament April 24 at CCYC layout

The Clinton County Youth Council will host the first Global Youth Service Day youth disc golf tournament April 24 at the CCYC’s disc golf course.

The event, free and open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. The disc golf course is located at 302 W. Sugartree St.

The disc golf tournament coincides with CCYC’s annual Global Youth Service Day (GYSD) community service event. GYSD is “a coordinated annual event which gathers young people around the world in conducting community service, service learning, and youth voice activities that benefit their communities, their countries, and the world,” according to a press release from the CCYC.

The tournament is open to youth of all skills and abilities. No experience is necessary. The tournament is one round of 9 holes with a modified, beginner friendly course layout.

Registration is free and all participants will receive a disc and player’s pack. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be accessed at fb.com/ccycdiscgolf.

New and used discs are available for purchase in the CCYC pro shop located in the youth center. For more information, contact CCYC director Eric Guindon at 937-382-2828.