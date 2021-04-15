Massie bangs out 13 hits in 9-6 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Banging out 13 hits, the Clinton-Massie softball team defeated Clermont Northeastern 9-6 Thursday in non-league action at the CM diamond.

The Falcons go to 5-2 on the year. Clermont Northeastern is 7-5.

Sam Bowman led the offense with three hits and three runs batted in.

Delaney Schneder and Kayla Drake both hit solo homeruns.

Massie led 6-1 but the Rockets hit a grand slam in the sixth to pull within one.

The Falcons came right back and scored three in the bottom of the sixth to maintain control of the game.

“It was nice to see them not get discourage and rally back from a big inning,” CM coach Matt Doyle said.