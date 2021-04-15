New Richmond outlasts Blanchester 7-5

NEW RICHMOND — Only one of seven runs was earned as Blanchester was defeated by New Richmond 7-5 Thursday in non-league softball at NRHS.

The Ladycats, 3-10 on the year, got a strong performance from Rianna Mueller in the circle but defense was such that six runs were unearned.

Maggie Caldwell had four hits and drove in three runs. Mueller also had three hits and scored twice.

“The girls played with the most energy and enthusiasm they have all season,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

SUMMARY

April 15, 2021

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 7 Blanchester 5

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-2-3-0 Creager 3-0-1-1 Potts 4-1-1-1 Dawley 2-1-0-0 Stanforth 4-0-1-0 Caldwell 4-0-4-3 Collins 3-0-0-0 Naylor 3-0-0-0 Case 1-0-1-0 Tangonan 3-1-0-0

PITCHING

Mueller (L)^6^9^7^1^1^2